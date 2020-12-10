Eric May II
Eric May II, 18, of Williamsburg, and formerly of Winchester, passed away on December 4, 2020.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Angel Michelle May; great-grandmother, Minnie Roberts; uncle, Connie Roberts; grandmothers, Rebecca Aikens and Katie Zombro; and former brother-in-law, Samriddha Man Lama.
He will be missed by his parents, Eric and Connie May, and his sister, Brittany May. Also surviving him are his grandparents, Eddie and Ann May, and Alton Terry Aikens; nieces and nephews, Sameer Man Lama, Willow Baker, and Collen Baker; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Eric worked at Walmart as a cashier, and was interested in joining the military. He enjoyed everything about nature, including fishing, hunting, astrology, sunrises, and sunsets. He loved to cook, and had aspirations of one day becoming a professional chef. He had recently joined the photography class in school, and enjoyed taking pictures for each assignment. He was set to graduate with an advanced diploma.
Much like his parents, Eric never met a stranger. He was a lover of every person he met, and would touch all of them with his genuine heartfelt smile. He never complained, and constantly put everyone else first.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 12 from 1:00 — 4:00 PM at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd., Williamsburg. Please come prepared to share a written memory of Eric. A Celebration of Life will take place at the Moose Lodge, 5429 Richmond Rd., Williamsburg, VA on January 9 from 1:00 — 4:00 PM. Social distancing and safety protocols will be in place at both events.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
