Erica Kay Darr
Erica Kay Darr, 40, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 11, 2021, in her home.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 25 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal.
Erica was born March 9, 1980, in Winchester, Virginia daughter of Terry Lee Darr and Sandra Kay Steed Renner both of Winchester. She was currently working for Handley High School in Winchester. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Surviving with her parents are her step-dad Charles J. Renner of Winchester; a special daughter Emma Dianne Darr of Winchester; brother Brandon Darr and wife Heather Finley Darr of Delaplane; nephew Brandon Lee Darr; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins that she dearly loved.
Pallbearers will be Junior Darr, Michael Darr, Larry Darr Jr., Travis Steed, Steven Coffey and David Coffey.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 25 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
