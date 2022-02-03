Erika Erna Taylor Erika Erna Taylor, born October 20, 1935, in Germany, passed away January 20, 2022. She was the daughter of Fritz and Anna Klose. She was predeceased by her parents and eleven brothers and sisters in Germany.
Erika was naturalized in 1965. Erika lived at Buckmarsh Street for 50 years, but her heart was in Germany.
Her surviving children are Katharina Taylor of North Carolina, Robert Taylor of Berryville, Ernest Edward Taylor of Berryville and Donna Spaulding of North Carolina.
Funeral arrangements are pending at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
