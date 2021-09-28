Erma Funkhouser Godlove Coffman went to be with the lord on Sept. 22, 2021. Mrs. Coffman was born 1929 in Hardy Co., WV. She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Elva Funkhouser. She was a graduate of Moorefield High School. She was married to Melvin Goodlove who passed in 1970. She married Allen E. Coffman Sr. in May of 1973. Allen E. Coffman Sr. passed away in 2004. She retired from National Fruit Product Co. Inc. General Office in 1991. She was a member and trustee of the United Methodist Women of Welltown UMC. She was also a member of TOPS #VA56 of Winchester which she served in most offices.
She is survived by stepchildren Allen Coffman Jr. of Stephens City, VA, Anthony Coffman of Ogden, UT, George Coffman of Winchester, VA, Bonnie Whitacre of Gore, VA, Sandra Kisler of San Simon, AZ. 16 stepgrandchildren, numerous great- grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Two sisters, Janet Kelley of Herndon, VA and Carol Shockey of Moorefield, WV.
She is preceded in death by stepchildren Patricia Chodzinski of Plymouth, IN, Jerry Coffman of Winchester, VA, Debra Dovel of Inwood, WV. Brothers, Wayne Funkhouser of Wintergarden, FL, Charles Funkhouser and sister, Eileen Dove of Petersburg, WV.
Pallbearers are grandsons Matthew Fries, Jason Whitacre, Brian Coffman, Timothy Coffman, great grandson, Joseph Herndon and nephew, Mitch Funkhouser.
A memorial service will be conducted on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 1:00pm at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. Family will receive friends prior to service from 12:00pm to 1:00pm at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Erma's name to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, Ste. 405, Winchester, VA 22601
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
