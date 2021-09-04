Erma Jean Forshey
Erma Jean Forshey, 90, of Winchester passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021 in Winchester Medical Center.
She was born February 21, 1931 in Wooster, Ohio the daughter of Ira and Edna Harmon.
Erma was married to Hugh M. Forshey for sixty-six years, until his passing in 2018.
She was a devoted member of Round Hill United Methodist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star.
In her spare time, she was an avid reader, enjoyed spending time with family and friends, crocheting, and gardening.
She is survived by her children, Tammy Mason and her husband, Chris of Winchester, Dennis Forshey and his wife, Paulette of Cambridge, OH, daughter-in-law, Diana Forshey of Frederick, MD; grandchildren, Jayme Mason of Winchester, Kit Mason and his fiancée, Lisa of Stephens City, Trevor Forshey and his wife, Jill of Frederick, MD, Danny Forshey and his wife, Adrienne of Cambridge, OH, and Chad Forshey and his wife, Erica of Cambridge, OH; great-grandchildren, Taylor Huntsberry and her fiancé Dylan of Winchester, Bryce Huntsberry of Winchester, Baylee Mason & Ian Mason of Stephens City, Hailey, Isabella, and Logan Forshey of Cambridge, OH, Aidan and Ariel Forshey of Cambridge, OH, and great-great granddaughter, Adalynn Cline of Winchester.
Her son Terry Forshey preceded her in death in 2013.
A celebration of life will be 2:00 pm Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Round Hill United Methodist Church 2993 Northwestern Pike Winchester, VA 22603 officiated by Rev. Larry Craddock.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church at the above address.
