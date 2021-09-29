Ernest Benny Lee Sargent Sr.
Ernest Benny Lee Sargent Sr., 80, of Stephenson, VA passed away Friday, September 24, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
Benny was born May 25, 1941 in Bunker Hill, WV the son of the late Ernest and Mamie Sargent. He graduated from Musselman High School in the class of 1959. He retired from the A&P store, and later went to work with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Department as well as the Winchester City Police auxiliary. He retired from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Department, but continued to work at the Winchester Frederick County Judicial Center as a civil deputy until his health declined. He was an avid hunter, enjoying many hunts with his long time friend Ronald Bowman. He had many lifetime friends and family.
He is survived by his children; Ernest Benny Lee (Mary), Brenda Lee, Ricky Lee (Lisa), Robert Lee, all of the Richmond area, a sister; Peggy Kerns (Donald) of Capon Bridge, WV, his five grandchildren; Donald (Stephanie), Jeffrey, John Robert, Alex, Courtney Dawn, and two great grandchildren; Shania and Colton.
He was preceded in death by his half siblings; Lucille Burroughs, Charles and Harry Kackley.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester from 5:00 — 7:00 pm.
There are no words to express our heartfelt thanks to the Frederick County Sheriffs for becoming Benny’s world; we are so proud to know he was part of such a caring family who was always there for him. A special thanks also goes to his caregiver, Pam and his companion, Princess.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Department or Blue Ridge Hospice.
Online Condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.