Ernest Ford “Ernie” Boggs, 63, of Frederick County, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Boggs was born in 1958, in Richwood, WV, the son of Corenia Grey Combs (formerly Corenia Grey Boggs), of Mathias, WV and the late Estle Junior Boggs. He was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1977.
Mr. Boggs was employed as a sales person for Royal Crown Bottling Company in Winchester, Virginia, retiring in January 2021.
Surviving with his mother and step-father, Lawrence E. Combs are sons, Nathan Boggs (Rhonda) of Winchester, Kevin Boggs (Ashley) of Sneads Ferry, NC; grandchildren, Ethan, Sadie and Emily Boggs, Dominic and Elani Boggs; and sister, Marla Short of Richwood, WV.
Along with his father, Mr. Boggs is preceded in death by his daughter, Elizabeth Claire Boggs, and sisters, Barbara Ann Boggs and Erma Sue Boggs.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be private.
