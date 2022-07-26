Ernest J. Strosnider
Ernest Jacob “Ernie” Strosnider, 92, of Stephens City, WV, passed from this life to the next on July 23, 2022, at the Providence Place Assisted Living in Chambersburg, PA, where he had resided for the past year.
Mr. Strosnider was born on April 25, 1930, in Wardensville, WV, the son of the late Earl and Mae Vance Strosnider. He was preceded in death by four sisters: Hilda Rinard, Gloria Fishel, Neva Crawford, and Annabelle Fishel.
Ernie was a 1949 graduate of Wardensville High School with many stories about playing in the river during recess and playing on the basketball team. He always enjoyed attending the class reunions. Following graduation, he traveled to Washington, DC, looking for work and was hired by Safeway as a produce manager. Shortly thereafter he became a mechanic at a truck stop on New York Avenue in DC.
In October 1951 he was drafted into the Army where he served two years at Alison AFB in Alaska Headquarters & Headquarters Company Fourth infantry.
Ernie was hired as meter reader at Potomac Edison in Winchester, VA, in July 1954. In 1966 he was promoted to customer service in Luray, VA. He was a faithful employee for 38 ½ years until retiring. It was there at Potomac Edison that he met his wife, Nancy Moreland Strosnider of Capon Bridge, WV. She preceded him in death on November 22, 2014
He is survived by three children: Dr. Jeffrey Strosnider (Paula) of Rio Rancho, NM; Judith Webber (Dale) of Greencastle, PA, and Jason Strosnider (Marci) of Chesapeake, VA; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Mr. Strosnider was a member of the Luray Christian Church where he served as a Deacon and member of the Christian Men’s Fellowship. He was an active member of the Luray Ruritan Club and served one term as President.
After retiring, he and Nancy moved to Stephens City and returned to the First Christian Church in Winchester, formerly Cork Street Christian Church, where they had been members in the early 60s
The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge from 1-2:30 PM followed by a funeral service at 2:30 PM. Officiating will be Pastor Mike Moulden. Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery near Gore, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ernie to the Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
To view Ernie’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com.
