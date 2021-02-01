Ernest L. Mullins
Ernest Leroy Mullins, age 67, passed away on January 27, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
Born on December 20, 1953, he was the son of the late Edgar Howard Mullins and Lela Pearl Vincent Mullins.
Ernest worked 36 years at WS Frey Quarry. He was an avid Elvis fan and enjoyed spending time with his friends at the Winchester Speedway and Clearbrook Shopping Center. He was a member of Winchester Eagles 824.
He is survived by two sisters: Pamela Dubois Hileman and husband, Ronnie of Winchester, VA and Tammy M. Carinelli and husband, Mike of Gerrardstown, WV, who had been his primary caregivers for the last 26 years; bonus sister, Connie Bennett; nieces: Dorothy Carinelli-Hooper, Nicole Carinelli, Melissa Sheffield and Jennifer McCoy; nephews: Rob Bennett and Ronnie Hileman Jr.; great-nieces: Madison, Jordon, Haedon and Payton; great-nephews: Landon and Chase; and many cousins.
Friends and family will be received on Thursday, February 4, 2021 from 6-8pm at Rosedale Funeral Home.
Funeral services with Pastor Ryan Parsons officiating will be held on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 2pm with visitation beginning at 1pm at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing will be required. The funeral service will be livestreamed on Rosedale Funeral Home’s Facebook page. Interment will follow in Rosedale Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Muscular Dystrophy Association at MDA.org or by calling 800-572-1717.
Condolences can be sent to www.rosedalefuneral.com
