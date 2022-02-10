Ernest Scott Taylor
Ernest Scott Taylor, 52, of Stephens City, died Saturday, February 5, 2022, of natural causes.
He was born June 2, 1969, in Winchester.
He graduated from James Wood High School where he played football and basketball. He was a hard worker and always enjoyed spending time with his children.
He married Marcelle Jane Keller in 1997.
He attended Fellowship Bible Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his stepfather, Terry Wesco; his children, Chelsie Keller and her husband Dwayne Magruder, Isaiah, Meah, Devyn and Andrew Taylor and Qiana Maxwell; seven grandchildren; a brother, Mike Robinson and his wife Michelle; his aunt, Jeannette Ball; many nieces; nephews and cousins and two special friends, Jim Annable and Daryl Braun-Duin.
His mother, Gloria Jean Taylor, and his children, Gloria Jane Morgan Taylor and Dontel Scott Taylor, all preceded him in death.
A funeral service will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester with Pastor John Morrison officiating.
Interment will be private.
Friends will be received on Friday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the funeral chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Mrs. Marcelle Taylor, 168 Hackberry Drive, Stephens City, VA 22655.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
