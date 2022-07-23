Ernest W. Wright “Ernie” Ernest William Wright, 68, of Berryville, Virginia, died Thursday, July 21, 2022, in the Winchester Medical Center.
Ernie was born August 15, 1953, in Winchester, Virginia, the son of the late George Edgar Wright and Audrey Louise Pearson Wright.
He was a farmer and a mechanic.
Surviving are his wife, Diane Kerns Wright; five brothers, George Edward “Eddie” Wright (Wendy), Claude Richard “Ricky” Wright (Debbie), and Joseph Franklin “Bo” Wright (Jerri), all of Boyce, VA, Charles Allen “Peanut” Wright (Marsha) of Berryville, VA, and Michael Anthony Wright (Sandy) of Winchester, VA.
A brother, Raymond Earl “Runt” Wright, preceded him in death.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 A. M. Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville with Mr. R. K. Shirley III officiating.
Pallbearers will be Robert Wright, Shawn Wright, Kenneth Wright, Eric Wright, Chris Wright, and Michael Hott. Honorary pallbearers will be Chris Wright, Derek Wright, John Wright, Glenn Wright, Chad Wright, Darryl Robinson, Robert Morgan, and Stu McNamara.
The family will receive friends 6:00 – 8:00 P. M. Monday evening at the funeral home.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
