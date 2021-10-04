Ernestine Fay Riley, 92, of Winchester, Virginia passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021.
A funeral service to honor the life of Mrs. Riley will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Stover Memorial Chapel located at 177 N. Holliday Street, Strasburg, Virginia. Burial will follow the service at the Walnut Springs Christian Church Cemetery, located at 1905 Oranda Road, Strasburg, Virginia.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday evening, October 5, 2021.
Ernestine was born January 12, 1929, in Shenandoah County, Virginia, daughter of the late Raymond and Alberta Sine. Ernestine was the wife of the late James Leslie Riley for 53 years.
She was preceded in death by her three siblings Roy Sine, Dorothy Connelly, and Claude Sine. Her great-granddaughter, Nellie Lynn Summerford is also waiting in heaven for her.
Ernestine was a realtor with Dynasty Reality. She was the former owner of Riley Restaurant of Strasburg, and loved working at the local CVS. Ernestine enjoyed reading, crocheting, crafts, jigsaw puzzles, and playing poker.
Siblings June Smith of Stephens City, Virginia and John Sine of Mountain Falls, Virginia are missing her here.
Surviving are sons James H. Connelly and wife Penny, Daniel L. Connelly and wife Barbara, both of Winchester, Virginia. Stepchildren Sharon Watts, of Okeechobee, Florida; James L. "Butch" Riley, Jr. and wife Sissy of Longs, South Carolina; and William "Billy" Riley and wife Sally of Salisbury, Maryland.
Grandchildren Michael Connelly, Krystal Connelly, Stephanie Wright, B.J. Riley, Jennifer Clapper, Tammy Watts, and Lisa Watts are missing her infectious laugh and quick wit.
Great grandchildren Brayden Connelly, Carson Connelly, Joshua Barrett, Logan Summerford, Morgan Riley, Blake Riley, Riley Clapper, and Lily Clapper are missing her great hugs and love and affection. Not to mention, all the numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions in memory of Nellie Lynn with either the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or the Epilepsy Foundation.
You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Ernestine Fay Riley.
