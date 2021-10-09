Estella Johnson
Estella Johnson,74, of Winchester, VA., passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at the Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, VA.
She was born September 28, 1947, in Bronx, New York, the daughter of the late Otis and Stella Mae Byers Johnson.
She relocated to Brooklyn, New York with her family where she attended public school and finished her education at Prospect Heights High School. She was employed as a healthcare assistant in New York area for many years. In 2003 she moved to the Winchester area with her children to be close to her sister.
She was a member and leader of Worshipping Without Walls Ministries, where she attended regularly.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her daughter: Nija Johnson; her son, Daniel Johnson; grandson, Kareem Snapp; granddaughter, Ne’vah Ryleigh Johnson; her sisters, Geraldine Johnson, Reverend Ruby Farmer, and Darlene Thompson; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, other relatives, and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Christophine Pittsford, brother Phillip Byers and granddaughter, Natalia Johnson.
A Memorial Service with family and close friends will be at 11 am on Monday, October 11, 2021, at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 359 N. Massanutten Street, Strasburg, VA 22657 with Rev. Dr. JE Carter, officiating.
