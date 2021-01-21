Esther Harrison Ireland, 93, of Stephens City, Virginia passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021 in Berryville, VA. She was born June 22, 1927 in Stafford County, VA to George and Georgeanna Harrison . Her family later moved to the Floris community where the Harrison family had a second generation dairy farm. Esther grew up as the oldest child of three children.
At the age of 17 she started working for the US Army in Washington DC. She met her future husband at the Pentagon where he was stationed at Fort Myer with the US Army. On July 5, 1947 she married William H. Ireland. She was later employed by the Dept of the Navy where she worked as a budget analyst for 35 years. Esther loved her family and her church family. She was a lifelong member of the Floris United Methodist Church near Herndon, VA where her grandfather was a founding member in 1892 and later the Fairview United Methodist Church of Stephens City, Virginia.
She is survived by her husband of 73 years William H. Ireland; two children Christine Ireland Weaver of Gonzales, Texas and George Ireland (Sue) of Manassas, VA;
another son Charlie died in 1980; three grandchildren, Matthew Ireland (Kimberley), and Michael Ireland (Jennifer) of Stephens City, VA and Shana Hoffer of Richfield MN; seven great grandchildren, Shannon, Jordan, Alix, Rachel, Brodilyn, Mitchell, and Vienna; three great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews; two siblings Robert Harrison of Herndon, VA and Hannah Carroll of Summit Point, WV and their devoted family friend Sherry Chapman.
Pallbearers will be Matthew and Michael Ireland, Brian and Fred Carroll, Dusty Simmons and Ronnie Harrison. Graveside services will be held on January 23, 2021 at 11 AM at Chestnut Grove Cemetery in Herndon, VA.
Memorials may be made to Dakota's Dream Animal Rescue PO Box 1814 Winchester, VA 22604 or Fairview United Methodist Church 968 Double Church Rd., Stephens City, VA 22655.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.