Esther J. Whitlock
Esther Joy Whitlock 67 of Winchester, VA died on Saturday February 12, 2022 at the Fox Trail Assisted Living Facility.
Esther was born on June 21,1954 in Winchester, VA the daughter of the late Alva & Audrey Kump Whitlock.
She graduated from James Wood High School. She was a member of the Bethel United Methodist Church and attended the Hebron Baptist Church both in Gore, VA.
Esther loved being around her friends that she had made over the years and listening to old country music, she also loved going to yard sales and watching old westerns on TV.
She is survived by her brother Roger Whitlock Sr. and his wife Linda of Gore, VA. Special Thanks to her cousin Gary Carpenter for all his friendship and help over the years.
Special Thanks to her Doctors at Shenandoah Oncology, Staff at FoxTrail Assisted Living in Stephens City, VA and Blue Ridge Hospice for all their care & kindness during her illness.
A Graveside service will be held in the Timber Ridge Cemetery in High View, WV on Wednesday February 16, 2022 at 2:00 PM.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Bethel United Methodist Church, C/O Barbara Seabright, 1109 Shickle Lane, Gore, VA 22637.
