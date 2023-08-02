Esther Leoda Good Esther Leoda Good, 89, previously of Winchester, VA, died at Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Sunday, July 30, 2023.
Esther was born August 8, 1933, in Ridgeway, WV, daughter of Melvin O. and Opal Mae Nutter Combs. She was a longtime member of The Church of the Good Shepherd and sang in the choir. She was a member of the Eagles Club of Winchester.
She married Garland Ross Good on June 11, 1970, in Winchester, VA.
Along with her husband she is survived by her daughter, Jenny See of Martinsburg, WV; two grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Ted Adams; three nieces and one nephew.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Lloyd Combs; sister, Bonnie Adams and one great-grandchild.
A funeral service will be August 8, 2023, at 11:00 am at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester with Pastor Vernon Bray officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior from 10:00 – 11:00 am. Entombment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park following the services.
The family would like to thank the staff of HMH Extended Care Unit for the outstanding care and compassion given to Esther, her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Church of the Good Shepherd, P.O. Box 3128, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.