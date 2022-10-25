Esther Virginia Parrill Esther Virginia Parrill, 82, of Cross Junction, died Sunday, October 23, 2022, at her residence.
She was born March 6, 1940, in Frederick County, VA, the daughter of Charles R. and Bessie Seldon Hodgson.
She was married to Franklin Eugene Parrill.
Mrs. Parrill was a homemaker and a member of Galilee Christian Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, Joseph E. Parrill and Jeffrey W. Luttrell; two daughters, Pamela E. Omps and Angela M. Carter; three brothers, Conn Hodgson, Roy Lee Hodgson and Sonny Hodgson; three sisters, Betty Heusler, Elta Watts and Thelma Twigg; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Two sisters and two brothers preceded her in death.
A funeral service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Galilee Christian Church with Pastor Donald Moulden officiating.
Casket bearers will be Jeffrey W. Luttrell, Joseph E. Parrill, Michael C. Parrill, Christopher M. Mingone, Cameron M. Minegone and Dalton L. Calahan.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Friends will be received one hour prior to the service in the church.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
