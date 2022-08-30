Ethel Katie Beasley Chase November 22, 1948 – August 25, 2022
Ethel “Kate” Beasley Chase went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 25, 2022. She was loved deeply by her family. She was a kind and loving mother, sister, grandmother, wife, cat mommy and friend. She loved drawing pictures, shopping in mail order catalogs, listening to music, playing bingo and was an amazing gardener. She often sent her loved ones’ handmade cards and pictures to show her affection.
She’d tell us stories about her childhood in Clinton, NC. She had many Aunts and Uncles on both her mother and her father’s side. When all the cousins would get together, they would laugh, play and were full of mischief; the family called them “the dirty dozen.” Those were some of her fondest memories.
She worked hard her whole life. She had a variety of jobs. She worked in the school store, she was a waitress, she worked at the Social Security office, she sold furniture for Montgomery Ward and for almost 30 years she worked for Simbeck Trucking Company doing driver logs. She loved crunching numbers and goingthrough paperwork and was one of the most dependable, reliable, trustworthy peopleyou could ever meet.
She had one lifelong friend, Joan Featherstone from Kennett Square, PA. She is predeceased by her brother, Larry Edward Beasley (Sybil Beasley) and has one sister, Velma Simkhovitch (Ronald, Sr.) She graduated from Woodlawn High School in Baltimore, Maryland, and married at a young age. She had 4 children, 3 from her first marriage, Melissa Elliott, Raymond Lind Jr. (Mary), and Wendy Lind and one child from her current marriage, Eric Allen Chase. She leaves behind her beloved husband, Ricky Eugene Chase of 28 years. Ethel had 7 grandchildren, Isaac Lind, Sophia Lind, Jacob Lind, Lilly Lind, Julia Elliott, Joshua Stickles and Eric Chase Jr. and three great-grandchildren, Emiliegh Lind, Oliver Lind and Raelynn Lind.
Visitation will be at Jones Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, from 6-7pm and services will be at 7pm. Graveside will be at Shenandoah Memorial Park at 11am on Thursday, September 1, 2022.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneral
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.