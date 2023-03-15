Ethel Lee Tangeman
Ethel Lee Tangeman, 94, of Winchester, Virginia, departed her earthly life for one of eternal peace and happiness in heaven on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Ethel was born on August 7, 1928, in Star Tannery, Virginia, to the late Henry and Minnie Rudolph Green. As their only child, she had many adventures and hardships growing up during the depression. She enjoyed telling stories about a simpler time when life was slower and pleasure was found picking berries or wading in the creek.
She graduated from Woodstock High School in 1946, where she fondly reminisced about her days as the president of the home economics club. She was particularly proud of a dress she sewed from flour sacks. Ethel was a fantastic cook and everyone loved her pies. Upon graduation, Ethel was asked to teach in a two-room school at Gravel Springs.
On May 21, 1949, she would marry her handsome Marine, Karl, whom she corresponded with during World War II. They were married 71 years before his passing on July 21, 2020. Ethel would work for many years at Sharon's Daycare Center while assuming the role of a minister's wife. They enjoyed traveling, attending Marine reunions, and participating in local craft shows. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church.
Ethel is survived by her children, Thomas Tangeman and Pamela Witt (David) of Winchester, VA; granddaughter, MacKenzie Bonnett (Richard) of Winchester, VA; stepgrandchildren, Donna Gray Mejia (Patrick LaFleche) of Arlington, VA, and Dillon Gray of Pinedale, WY; great-grandsons, Greyson and Kenneth Bonnett of Winchester, VA; stepgreat-grandchildren Isabella Mejia of Williamsburg, VA, and Cruz Mejia of Arlington, VA. She was affectionately known as "Grammie." She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Rev. Karl, Ethel was preceded in death by her infant son, Jerry Kenneth; twin infant daughters, Phyllis Lynn and Beverly Ann; and her daughter-in-law, Janice Tangeman (October, 2022).
A service will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, with the Reverend Susan Catlett officiating. Following a visitation from 10-11, a service will be held at 11. All are invited to a luncheon following the service at the Omps Reception Center. Interment will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 11.
Memorial contributions can be made to Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 2732 Martinsburg Pike, Stephenson, VA 22656, or Wesley United Methodist Church, 527 Van Fossen Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
The family wishes to thank English Meadows Assisted Living for the compassionate care that was shown to Ethel for her last nine days of life.
We all find comfort that you are with the love of your life again. You were never good apart.
