Ethel May Jenkins Lam, 70, of Winchester, died Monday, August 4, 2020.
Mrs. Lam was born September 13, 1949 in Clarke County, VA; the daughter of the late William L. Jenkins and Lillie Sours Jenkins. She was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.
She married Ennis L. Lam August 26, 1964 in Hagerstown, MD.
Along with her husband, she is survived by her sisters, Dorothy L. Combs of Winchester, Elsie K. Leonard of Bunker Hill, WV, and Lillie M. Milburn of Summit Point, WV; her brothers, Charlie E. Jenkins of Millwood, VA, and Roy J. Jenkins of South Carolina. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Gladys P. Jenkins and Margaret M. Stickel; and four brothers, Russell J. Jenkins, Jimmy R. Jenkins, Simon L. Jenkins, and Leo W. Jenkins.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Jones Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be private at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
