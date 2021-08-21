Ethel Pannell Smith, 91, of Berryville, VA., died Monday August 16, 2021, at her home. She was born June 20, 1930, in Millwood, VA the daughter of the late King Edward Nowlin and Roberta Tracy Nowlin. She was a member of Zion Baptist Church in Berryville, VA.
She was married to Raymond Pannell, Sr., and Wilber Smith. Both preceded her in death.
Surviving are four children; two sons, Raymond Pannell, Jr., Julius Pannell (JD); two daughters, Aquillia Pannell and Priscilla Pannell. Nine grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren and foster children.
A brother James Edward Nowlin preceded her in death.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 11:00 am on Monday August 23, 2021, at Zion Baptist Church in Berryville, VA with the Rev. Karlyle A. Hill officiation.
Visitation will be on hour before service at the church.
Interment will be in Milton Valley Cemetery in Berryville, VA.
