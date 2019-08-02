Ethel Pauline “Conrad” Miller
Ethel Pauline “Conrad” Miller, 90, of Inwood, passed away July 30, 2019 at her residence.
Born January 9, 1929, in Gilmer County, WV, she was the daughter of the late William Grover Conrad and Minnie May “King” Conrad.
She is survived by one son, Grayson Miller (Loretta); one daughter, Vicki Strong (Edward); five grandchildren, Heather Perez (Salvador), Holly Perez (Mickey), Rosie Fletcher (Frank), Walley Strong, and Jennifer Strong; nine great grandchildren, Christina Pyles (Danny), Christopher Snow (Lynsee), Christian Truong (Ashley), Damien Noel (Hannah), Riley Fisher, Ryan Jr., Cody Fisher, Mariah Ferreira Perez, and Solomon; and four great-great grandchildren, Laloni, Sorren, Alyssa, and Aria.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Allan Miller; one daughter, Terry Dill and son-in-law, Harry.
Family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at South Berkeley Chapel in Inwood.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Round Hill United Methodist Church, 2993 Northwest Turnpike, Winchester, VA, 22603, with Pastor Bill Orndoff officiating.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
