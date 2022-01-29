Eugene Allen Rodgers Eugene Allen Rodgers, 73, of Strasburg, VA, passed away Friday, January 14, 2022, at Consulate Healthcare of Woodstock, VA.
A Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Rodgers will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 7, 2022, at What's New Worship, 2249 Valor Dr, Winchester, VA, 22601.
Mr. Rodgers was born in Winchester, VA, on April 21, 1948, a son of the late Clyde Lanier and Helen Myers Rodgers. He was a 1967 graduate of Central High School and graduated from TRIPLETT Tech in Mt. Jackson as well as R.E.T.S. Electronic School in Kearney, New Jersey, before joining the Navy in 1969. He was stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii, for three years where he worked as an electronic technician on the naval base of Pearl Harbor. Mr. Rodgers came home in 1972 where he worked at Edinburg Telephone Company, Bowman Trucking in Stephens City, White Post Restorations in White Post, VA, as well as Shenandoah Business Machines in Edinburg, VA, and First Quality Electronics in Front Royal, VA. He attended What's New Worship in Winchester, VA, and was a part of the bus ministry, driving the bus.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sara Kathryn Rodgers.
Survivors include his only daughter Toni Rodgers Allen and husband, Todd, and his grandchildren Tegan, Taryn and Truen Allen, all of Strasburg, VA.
You may sign the family guestbook and submit condolences online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA, is serving the family of Mr. Eugene Rodgers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.