Eugene Frederick Stevens
Eugene Frederick Stevens (Uncle Steve) 92, of Bloomery, WV, passed away November 17, 2020 at Willow Tree Manor in Charles Town, WV.
Steve was born on February 21, 1928 in Cincinnati, OH; son of the late Joseph and Pearl Anderson Stevens. He served his country in the US Army. He was a member of Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church in Woodbridge, VA.
He is survived by his nephew Michael Stevens of OH, niece Shelly Ryan of KY, extended family, Carol McDonald of Bloomery, WV, Gene McDonald (Sue) of Fredericksburg, VA, Debbie Ray (Dave) of Damascus, MD, Liz Kornacki (Alec) of Richmond, VA, Marie Lowry (Donald) of Fredericksburg, VA, Charlie McDonald (Mary) of Lehigh Acres, FL, Anna Romeo (Drew) of Gainesville, VA and numerous great nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his lifelong friend and brother in arms, Glenn A McDonald.
A private service will be held in Quantico National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.