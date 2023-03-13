Eugene Paul Hare
Eugene Paul Hare passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Born Dec. 7, 1942, he was the son of Robert Eugene and Anna Caroline Zorich Hare.
Gene graduated from Paw Paw High School in 1961. He was a U.S. Army veteran and served in Korea, where he met his wife of 55 years, Kyong Cha Song Hare (Sally). They married May 4, 1966. Gene was a member of the Morgan County School Board from 1984 to 1989, and served as board president from 1987 to 1989. He also was a member of the Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Dept. and served as president there for several years. He coached youth baseball and touched the lives of many young people in the community. Retiring from Buhl Electric in 2008 gave him more time to fish and enjoy life with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Surviving are his children, Robert (Bobby) Hare, Kimberly Baldwin and husband, Kenny; Gary Hare and wife, Stacy; 6 grandchildren, Zach, Darien, (TJ) Terrance, Trenton, Jacob, and Spencer, and one great-grandson, Adrien.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 4:00 PM Sunday, March 12 at Kimble Funeral Home, 188 Moser Avenue, Paw Paw, WV, where a funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, March 13 with David Bradfield officiating. Interment will be at Camp Hill Cemetery.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.kimblefuneral
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.