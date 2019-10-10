Eugene Paul Miller
Eugene Paul Miller of Alexandria, VA. died peacefully on September 24, 2019, surrounded by family and loved ones.
Born on June 17, 1937, he was the son of Eugene Page Miller (formerly Managing Editor of The Winchester Star) and Julia Katherine Miller. Raised in Winchester, VA., he was a graduate of Handley High School, Class of 1955. He proceeded to undergraduate studies at the University of Virginia followed by law school at Harvard University. After serving in the United States Air Force he practiced law for nearly 50 years with several Washington, D.C. firms, gaining distinction for his expertise in maritime law.
Gene is survived by his beloved wife Judith and their children, Paul Miller (Joan) and Heather Howard (Tad), as well as four beautiful grandchildren who knew him as Pops. Also surviving are Gene’s sister Elizabeth Joan Wallis (Lee) and brother Thomas Glen Miller.
A Memorial Service will take place at a future date followed by inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.