Eugene W. Nowak
Eugene W. Nowak, 71, of Bunker Hill, WV, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023, at his home of Lewy Body Dementia.
Eugene was born in 1951 in White Plains, NY, the son of the late Otto John and Sarah Louise Nowak. He earned a BS in Horticulture from Delaware Valley College, and was the owner/operator of Mayfair Farm in Bunker Hill.
He is survived by his wife, Beth, of 47 years; sons, Daniel (Kerrie) of Annandale, VA; Erik (Paige) of Tacoma, WA; Philip (Dana) of Winchester, VA; eight grandchildren; sister, Barbara Morton (Doug) of Yorktown Heights, NY; brothers, John Nowak of Pembroke, KY; and Mark Nowak of Brunswick, ME.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Eugene on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 3pm at Connections Community Church, 303 True Apple Way, Inwood, WV 25428.
