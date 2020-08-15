Eula Virginia Plaugher, age 92, of Moorefield, WV, passed away Thursday morning, August 13, 2020 at the Grant Rehabilitation & Care Center in Petersburg, WV. Born October 3, 1927 in Rig, Hardy County, WV, she was a daughter of the late James Lang Weese and Annie Dale Simmons Weese. Her husband Junior Richard Plaugher preceded her in death in February 2001. An infant daughter and two sisters and a son-in-law also preceded her in death.
Eula enjoyed gardening and collecting "things". Her spare time was used to read her Bible or spend quality time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to watch golf on television for the scenery but would admit she knew nothing about the game.
Surviving is a son, J. Richard (Lois) Plaugher of Winchester, VA; two daughters, Brenda Harvey and Debbie of Hibbard Moorefield, WV; five grandchildren, Will Harvey, Laura Heavner, Ashley (Aaron) Welton, Jeremy (Danielle) Plaugher & Matthew (Betsy) Plaugher and six great-grandchildren.
Private Graveside Services will be held at the Newhouse Cemetery with Pastors Russell & Lucy Webster officiating. Interment will follow.
Memorials may be directed to the Moorefield Volunteer Fire CO-46, 114 Kuykendall Lane, Moorefield, WV 236836. Condolences, shared memories and photos may be left on Eula's Tribute Wall at www.fraleyfuneralhome.com
Copyright © 2020 Fraley Funeral Home, LLC.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Fraley Funeral Home.
