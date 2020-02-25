Eva N. Baker, 91, of Winchester, died Sunday, February 23, 2020.
Mrs. Baker was born January 28, 1929 in Winchester; the daughter of the late Clyde A. Doyle and Cora Daugherty Doyle. Over the years she had worked for JCPenney’s, Newberry’s, and McCrory’s. She provided child care for 30 years. She was a member of First Brethren Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
She is survived by her children, Gary W. LeMarr, Larry A. LeMarr, Terry Baker, Sandra K. Wilson, Cynthia D. Brown, Denise L. Crawford, and Deborah L. Cornwell; eleven grandchildren; and twenty-three great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Vida Ruth Doyle and Ella D. Doyle; and one brother, Daniel Doyle.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Hebron Cemetery with Rev. Rick Haymaker officiating.
