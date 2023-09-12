Eva Naomi (Haines) Pitcock
Eva Naomi (Haines) Pitcock, 91, of Opequon, VA, passed away on Friday, September 8, 2023, quietly at her home with her family at her side.
Eva was born in 1931 in Wardensville, WV, the daughter of the late Benjamin and Gertrude Haines. She was a member of Second Opequon Presbyterian Church. Eva spent her life caring for 100-plus children in the foster care system all while raising her own 9 children. She loved caring for her flower garden, tending to the house and hosting family gatherings.
She was married to Maynard William Pitcock for 38 years. He preceded her in death in 1985.
Eva is survived by her daughter, Cathy Marie Myers; sons, Hugh Steven Pitcock, David Riley Pitcock (Debbie Pope), Samuel Lee Pitcock (Karen Smith), Leroy Saville (Dorsey), Larry Saville (Peggy); 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Charles Haines, Gary Haines and JoAnn Palmer.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, 3 sons, Mitchell, Danny and Billy, and 9 brothers and sisters.
A visitation will be held for Eva on Friday, September 15, 2023, from 1 to 2pm with a reception to follow the visitation at 2:30pm. All will be held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Eva to Round Hill Community Volunteer Fire and Rescue, 769 Round Hill Road, Winchester, VA 22602.
