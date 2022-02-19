Eva W. Custer Eva W. Custer, 94, of Winchester, died Friday, February 18, 2022.
Mrs. Custer was born December 27, 1927, in Frederick County, the daughter of the late William L. Walker and Emma Beryl Clark Walker. She was a graduate of Stephens City High School and Winchester Business College. She retired in 1991 as a data entry clerk with Winchester General District Court.
She was a member of First Baptist Church and Life member of Women of the Moose Lodge #1367.
She married Forrest J. Custer on April 30, 1958, in Hagerstown, MD. Mr. Custer preceded her in death.
She is survived by her son, Jeffrey J. Custer of Winchester; two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, William R. Walker.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 3:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. Burial will be private.
