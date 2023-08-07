Evan Michael Denison
It is with broken hearts that we announce that Evan Michael Denison, 22, died July 23, 2023, as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Evan was born August 22, 2000, in Leesburg, Virginia, but was raised entirely in Clarke County, Virginia, in the town of Berryville. Evan graduated from Clarke County High School in 2018 with an International Baccalaureate diploma. He was actively involved in the music programs and was a drum major for the marching band.
Evan attended the University of Virginia, where he was an integral part of their marching band serving as a Cavalier Marching Band Drum Major from 2020-2023. He was also an active member of the Psychology, Spanish, hiking and camping communities at UVA. Evan graduated in May of 2023 with a degree in Spanish.
Evan was a Coffee Master Barista working at Starbucks at “The Corner” in Charlottesville, Virginia, Bridgehampton, New York, and the Winchester and Purcellville, Virginia locations. He loved that job because Evan loved meeting and interacting with people. Evan was a beautiful and pure soul that brought joy to everyone he met. He was wise beyond his years and known to be a compassionate, caring, and present-minded young man. When asked “How are you doing?” He always turned that question around to inquire about that person’s well-being, and always listened intently to their reply. Whether a complete stranger, friend or family, Evan always took the time to connect.
Evan built his legacy on lifting others up and investing in people around him. He was such a special young man. It was honestly because of Evan that the world is a brighter place.
Evan is survived by a large and loving family of parents Kevin and Kim, brothers Ryan and Connor, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins who loved him beyond measure. Evan is also survived by the thousands of friends he touched and brought joy to in the special way that was Evan.
Celebration of life will be held 2:00 P.M. August 13, 2023, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, VA.
A second celebration of life will be held at UVA in Charlottesville, Virginia, at a future date to be determined.
To truly know the impact Evan had on people, please click on this link and read the comments: https://www.instagram.com/
p/Ckdh9_-OuOW/?igshid=
MzRIODBiNWFIZA==
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Evan Denison Memorial Fund via: https://gofund.me/343e7fd0
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.