Evelyn Ann Sirbaugh “Peggy”
Evelyn Ann Sirbaugh “Peggy”, 91 of Winchester, died Friday, April 29, 2022 at home with her family by her side.
Evelyn was born September 10, 1930 in Winchester; daughter of the late Alex W. and Lelia Shearer Thompson. She was a member of the Eagles Auxiliary and the VFW Auxiliary 2123 of Winchester. She was also a long time member of Church of the Good Shepherd and she volunteered at the Winchester Medical Center for many years.
She married Dennis Wayne McKee, February 14, 2000 in Winchester.
Along with her husband she is survived by her step daughters, Crystal Birnie (Gabriel) and Christy Abramson (Jim) both of Arlington, VA , four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her first husband Harley W. Sirbaugh; brothers, James Thompson, Henry Thompson and Charles Thompson and sisters, Margaret Hevener and Lovell Sargeant.
A funeral service will be held Friday, May 6, at 1:00 pm at Church of the Good Shepherd, with Pastor Bray officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior from 12:00 –1:00 pm. Entombment will follow in Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Danny McKee, Jeff McKee, Ian Birnie, Matthew Abramson, Kenny Mckee and Tim Mckee.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Good Shepherd, 645 Berryville Ave., Winchester, VA 22601.
On line condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.