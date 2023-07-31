Evelyn “Doris” Brown
Evelyn Doris Brown, 89, of Stephens City, Virginia, died on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at her home.
Mrs. Brown was born May 21, 1934, in Winchester, Virginia, the daughter of the late Richard Otheal Clem and Christine Frances Driver Clem.
She was a graduate of James Wood High School. She was co-owner of Clems Garage in Stephens City.
She was a member of Winchester Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Doris was passionate about sharing her love for God. One of the many ways she served was participating in and later hosting a Saturday evening worship service at the former “Bon Air” nursing home in Stephens City sometime before 1977, which continued until its closing. She rarely missed a week regardless of the weather for well over 30 years.
Spending time with family was important to her. She loved to gather them together and prepare their favorite meals. Many home skills were passed down by her to her children and grandchildren which will be treasured as a living legacy.
She loved animals and was well known for her homemade dinner rolls and gardening of both vegetables and flowers. Just two years ago she could be found still working in her garden with assistance from her cane.
She married Hartsell Lawson Brown on November 17, 1962.
Surviving with her husband are a daughter, Sherri M. Reno (Daniel) of Stephens City, VA; two sons, Richard Brown (Kimberly) of Winchester, VA , and Samuel Brown (Christina) of Stephens City, VA; a brother, Dennis Clem of Stephens City, VA; a sister, Lorraine Orndorff (William) of Middletown, VA; and five grandchildren, Justin McWhorter, Nicholas Brown, Steven Brown, Adam Brown and Karli Brown.
Doris is preceded in death by four siblings, Richard “Dickie” Clem, Ralph Clem, Lynn Clem and Larry “Peanut” Clem.
The family will receive friends 6:00 – 7:00 P.M. with a funeral service following at 7:00 P.M. Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Winchester Seventh-day Adventist Church. Burial will be private.,
