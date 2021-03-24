Evelyn Earle Leach Perry
Evelyn Earle Leach Perry, age 92, of Winchester, VA, entered eternal rest on March 18, 2021.
Evelyn was born in 1928 in Upperville, Virginia, daughter of the late Edwin Earl Leach and Mary Kathryn Reardon Leach. She attended John Handley High School and was very proud of the early years when she worked at Firestone Tire and Rubber in Winchester.
Evelyn met the love of her life, Garland E. “Buck” Perry, of Winchester, VA and they were married on June 10, 1955. After marrying, they moved to Benny’s Beach near Front Royal and lived a simple life along the beloved Shenandoah River. Evelyn loved those years on the river, entertaining family and friends that would come to visit and fish. They would enjoy that serene lifestyle for many years before returning to Winchester.
Evelyn continued to have a blessed life as a homemaker with Buck by her side. She had a fountain of talents ranging from gardening, cooking, painting, sewing, crocheting, organ playing, and creating stained glass artwork. There wasn’t a task that she couldn’t do when she set her mind to it. That even included learning, in her 50s, to ride one of the largest Harley Davidson motorcycles made. This made it possible for her and Buck to enjoy many weekends riding the back roads of the surrounding area. They also loved to travel in their Class A motor homes, which she also learned to drive. They especially loved to travel to Texas and would go to Myrtle Beach each year where they made memories that would last a lifetime.
Though she never had any children of her own, she and Buck had two youths, Debbie Webb Martin and Tim Nester, that entered their lives, and both were welcomed into their home and raised as their own. Evelyn and Buck were animal lovers and raised many precious puppies that included Poodles, Schnauzers, Poms & Yorkies.
Evelyn supported her community in various ways. In her early years, she was a Candy Striper at Winchester Medical Center. She was a member of the Women’s Civic League, Winchester Host Lions Club, and was a volunteer for CCAP and the American Red Cross for many years.
While living at Benny’s Beach, she attended Rockland United Methodist Church and after their move back to Winchester, she became a member of Kernstown United Methodist Church, in which she has been a member for over 53 years. She had been a Sunday school teacher at both churches.
Along with her parents, Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband, Garland E. Perry, to whom she was married for 51 years. She is survived by stepdaughter, Bette Perry Jenkins, Winchester, VA; daughter Deborah Webb Martin (George Sobien), Stephens City, VA, and son, Tim Nester, Amarillo, TX; grandchildren, Ashley Martin Ferguson (Jeremy), Strasburg, VA, Jeff Jenkins (Rose), Winchester, VA and Scott Jenkins (Michele), Winchester, VA; great-grandchildren, Amber, Tara, Ciara, and Lauren; four great great-grandchildren; along with several cousins and her beloved little dog, Abbie.
A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday at Mount Hebron Cemetery with Pastor Aaron Fitch officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the hospice organization Capital Caring Hospice, either online at www.capitalcaring.org or by mail at Capital Caring Hospice, Philanthropy, 3180 Fairview Park Dr., Headquarters/Suite 500, Falls Church, VA, 22042.
Evelyn’s family also wants to express their extreme gratitude for the wonderful care provided by Sherry Riley of Care Connections of VA and the caregivers at First Light. Especially the ladies Michelle, Jan, Tina, and Tracy. The exceptional nurturing care that they provided will never be forgotten.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.