Evelyn Frances Macomber, 80, of Gore, VA died on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient center in Winchester, VA.
Evelyn was born on March 6, 1939 in Gore, VA, the daughter of the late Cecil F. and Hope Whitacre Whitacre. Evelyn was a member of the Hebron Baptist Church, attended Bethel United Methodist Church both of Gore. She loved her animals, gardening, swimming and attending church.
Evelyn married Charles F. Macomber on August 15, 1955 in Hagerstown, MD
Surviving with her husband of 64 years is a son: Kevin R. Macomber (Stacy) of Winchester, VA; a daughter: Kim M. Macomber (Mike) of Annapolis, MD; a sister: Alice Baker of Gore, VA; four grandchildren: Kyle, Caleb, Morgan, Megan; and her loving dog Brutus.
Preceding her in death is a son: Thomas "Tommy" Macomber.
A funeral service will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Tiffany Park and Mike Funkhouser. Private interment will follow in the Ebenezer Cemetery in Gore, VA.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:00 - 1:30 p.m.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contribution may be made to the Dakota's Dream Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 1814, Winchester, VA 22604
The family would like to give special thanks to the Blue Ridge Hospice staff and her care givers Christina Presgraves, Joyce Richards and Deanna Powell.
To view Evelyn's tribute wall, please visit giffinfuneralhome.com.
