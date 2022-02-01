Evelyn Francesca Embessi “Evie”
Evelyn Francesca Embessi, 98, of Winchester, VA, passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Westminster Canterbury.
Evie was born in 1924 in Bristol, PA, to the late Antonino and Agostina Dipetria Imbesi. She received her Master’s Degree in Nursing from the University Of Pennsylvania College Of Nursing. Evie retired as a Registered Nurse for the New Jersey State Department of Health. She attended Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Winchester. Evie was a member of Friends of Handley Regional Library, the Century Club, Belle Annice Book Club and the Parish Organization of Catholic Women. She spent her life and career helping children. Evie enjoyed reading, walking, traveling and volunteering.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Antoinette Embessi, Natina Luttrell, Josephine Embessi, and Mary Luttrell; brothers, Anthony and Joseph Embessi.
A visitation will be at 11am with a service to follow at 12pm on Friday, February 4, 2022, all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: CCAP, 112 S. Kent St, Winchester, VA 22601 or Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 130 Keating Dr, Winchester, VA 22601
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall atompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.