Evelyn L. Lyon Rose “Patsy”

Evelyn L. “Patsy” Lyon Rose, 99, of Frederick County, VA, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at her home at Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury.
Mrs. Rose was born in 1921 in Middlesboro, KY, daughter of the late Robert and Catherine Lyon. After high school graduation she was accepted into the University of Kentucky. Instead of enrolling, she was smitten with a young man, Sam, and they were married in 1938. Mrs. Rose loved making a comfortable home for her husband and children; the role of “homemaker” was so fitting for her. The guiding strength throughout her lifetime was her firm belief and trust in God. This faith is the legacy that she leaves to her family.
Her husband, Sam B. Rose, Jr., preceded her in death in 2007.
Surviving is a daughter, Cheryl Rose Martin and husband, Dr. Lewis K. Martin, II; grandchildren, Lyon Rose Martin Davidson and Lewis K. Martin, III; great grandchildren, Patrick Joseph and Wyatt Sam Davidson.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Sam B. Rose, III, and several brothers and sisters.
A graveside service will be held in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
