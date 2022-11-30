Evelyn Louise Linaburg Evelyn Louise Linaburg, 90, of Winchester, VA, died Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was born April 14, 1932, in Frederick County, VA, the daughter of Robert and Louise White. Evelyn was a member of Round Hill United Methodist Church.
Evelyn married Franklin Jacob Linaburg on October 6, 1958.
She is survived by her husband, Franklin; three children, Vicky Houghton of Winchester, Franklin Linaburg, wife, Christine of Bunker Hill, WV, Dwayne Linaburg, wife, Vickie of Bunker Hill, eleven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and one sister, Ruth Clowser of Winchester.
Evelyn is preceded in death by a daughter, Kay Linaburg, a son, David Linaburg, and eleven siblings.
The family will receive friends Sunday, December 4, 2022, from 2:00 pm- 4:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. The funeral will be held on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester with Pastor Larry Craddock officiating,
Burial will follow at Mount Hebron Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Justin Linaburg, Jeremy Linaburg, J.R. Linaburg, Willie Linaburg, Allen Linaburg, and Alex Linaburg.
