Evelyn M. Shirley
Evelyn M. Shirley, 85, of Bunker Hill, WV, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at her home.
Born July 10, 1935 in Berkeley County, WV, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Marple, Sr. and Margaret Clark Marple.
Evelyn was a member of the Brucetown United Methodist Church. She was an active member of the United Methodist Women.
She is survived by two sons, Kenneth D. Shirley, Jr. and wife, Janie of Bunker Hill and Kevin D. Shirley and wife, Bonnie of Bunker Hill; five grandchildren, Jessica, (Carlos), Lauren, Alaina, Mark, (Stephenie), and Samantha, (Stephen), and seven great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Carlos, Jr., Mikayla, Connor, Luke, Gracie, and Peyton.; one brother, Danny Marple of Martinsburg; two sisters Georgia Gardner of Inwood, WV, and Virginia Boitnott of Charles Town.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth D. Shirley; one brother, Thomas Marple, Jr., two sisters, Mary Deal and Louise Daniels.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Brown Funeral Home South Berkeley Chapel in Inwood with Pastor Susan Catlett officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Visitors will be required to wear face masks, practice social distancing, and follow directives.
Interment will be in Bunker Hill Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
