Evelyn Marie Harriman Evelyn Marie Harriman, age 91 of Winchester, died Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Hill Top Senior Living in Winchester.
She was born on August 22, 1930 in Cleveland, Ohio, and was the daughter of the late Fannie Annis Wheeling Harriman and the late Harbert Garland Harriman.
Ms. Harriman was the widow of Edward Majewski formerly of Hatfield PA.
View the full obituary or send online condolences to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com
. Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. 540-980-1700
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.