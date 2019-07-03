Evelyn Mary (Weakley) Bly October 7, 1920 — June 22, 2019
Evelyn Mary (Weakley) Bly was born October 7, 1920 to Hunter Weakley and Katie (Elsea) Weakley in Verner Township, Sargent County, North Dakota. She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings Carlton Weakley, Pauline Farmer and Thelma Hook, as well as her husband, Alfred, Sr., and son Alfred (Al) Bly, Jr. She is survived by her daughter Ann (Bly) Hemme, granddaughter, Sarah Hemme Franklin (Justin) and great grandchildren, Haley, James, and Paige Franklin, all of Norwood, Co.
Evelyn married Alfred L. Bly in June 1947. She graduated from Handley High School in Winchester, Virginia in 1939. Evelyn started her college degree in 1939 at Ferrum Junior College and finished in 1973 at Madison College with a degree in elementary education. She retired from the Frederick County, Virginia school system at the age of 66.
Evelyn was member of the Market St. Methodist Church in Winchester since the age of 12. She was the caretaker for her son, Al for 37 years due to a congenital heart defect and a stroke at the age of 5. Even when Al was confined to a wheelchair, he was tutored at home, and he and Evelyn traveled to his favorite places, Sports’ Halls’ of Fame, Cape Canaveral, and visiting relatives in Florida, Ohio, Kansas, Utah, and Colorado.
After Al, Jr., passed in 1992, Evelyn took up basket weaving, volunteering at the school where she had taught, also volunteering at the local free medical clinic. She was active in her Methodist churches both in Winchester and Grand Junction, Colorado (Crossroads), she moved to Colorado in 1999 to be closer to family there and especially her new young great grandchildren in Norwood. In Grand Junction she continued with her volunteer work until she moved to Norwood with her daughter in 2009.
She lived with her daughter until February of 2013, when she entered Sunrise Creek Assisted Living due to Alzheimer’s Disease. She was placed on Hospice in April of 2019, until her death on June 22, 2019 after 11-year journey with this disease in Montrose, Colorado. Memorial Contributions in loving memory of Evelyn may be made to Prime Time Daycare in Norwood, Co or Market Street Methodist Church, 131 S. Cameron St., Winchester, Va., 22601
Evelyn also leaves many fond nieces and nephews across the United States, as well as many friends and neighbors in Virginia. Evelyn will be laid to rest at a later date in Winchester, by her mother, husband, and son, Al, Jr.,
Crippin Funeral Home of Montrose is assisting the arrangements.
