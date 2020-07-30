Evelyn P. Ward
Evelyn Pauline Ward, 94, of Herndon, Virginia, formerly of Stephens City, Virginia, died Thursday, July 23, 2020 in the Dulles Health & Rehab Center, Herndon, Virginia.
Mrs. Ward was born November 5, 1925 in Jarrettsville, Maryland, the daughter of the late Guy Arthur Tilley and Ida Emma Schmidt Tilley.
She worked as a telephone operator for C & P Telephone Co., in Bel Air, Maryland for many years.
She was a member of the American Legion Ladies’ Auxiliary in Bel Air where she had served as a past president. She was a lifetime member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge.
She was married to the late Robert Bruce Ward who died on October 17, 1986.
Surviving are a daughter, Barbara C. Feo of New Port Richey, FL; a son, Robert A. “Bob” Ward of Kinsale, VA; a brother, Guy “Buzz” A. Tilley, Jr. of Denton, MD; a sister, Ella “Sue” Amelia Burkentine of Abingdon, MD; six grandchildren, Gary Brian Shoemaker (Sarah Elizabeth), Erick James Shoemaker (Jennifer Lynn), Kayla Marie Ward, Bruce Clem Ward, Brandon M. Feo and Ivy R. Feo and ten great-grandchildren, Rhys William Shoemaker, Alexis Carolyn Shoemaker, Nicholas James Shoemaker, Lindsey Ann Corkren, Owen James Mapaso, Phoenix Miguel Mapaso, Ethan B. Kirberger, Derrik M. Wright, Michelle M. Feo, and Ryan H. Feo.
A brother, William R. Tilley, preceded her in death.
A graveside service will be held 12:00 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 in Bel Air Memorial Gardens, Bel Air, Maryland.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 124 Park Street, SE, Suite 100, Vienna, VA 22180.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
