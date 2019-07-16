Evelyn Virginia Dodson, 89, of Cross Junction, died Sunday, July 14, 2019 in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
She was born July 13, 1930 in Moorefield, WV, the daughter of Benjamin Franklin and Birnie Elizabeth Helmick Strawderman.
She was married to Earl Gilbert Dodson who is deceased.
Mrs. Dodson was a homemaker.
Surviving are three sons, Russell Dodson and his wife Mollie of Clear Brook, Lee Dodson of Cross Junction and Wayne Dodson and his wife Judy of Stephens City and seven grandchildren.
Mrs. Dodson was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
A daughter, Alice Virginia Chavez, is deceased.
A funeral service will be Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester with Pastor Roy Riley officiating.
Burial will follow in Grange Hall Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Tommy Dodson, Ricky Dodson, Phillip Dodson, Jim Wratchford, Mark Wratchford and Tony Likens, Jr.
Friends will be received on Wednesday one hour prior to the funeral service.
