Evelyn Virginia Lambert Underwood, 83, of Frederick County, VA, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Underwood was born December 19, 1936 in Fauquier County, VA, the daughter of Harry S. and Dollie E. Leach Lambert. She grew up in Middleburg, VA and attended Aldie High School.
Mrs. Underwood married Robert A. Underwood on October 23, 1954 in Frederick, MD. Mr. Underwood preceded her in death in 2004.
Mrs. Underwood was employed by Virginia ABC for 21 years, retiring in 2000. She was a member of the Women of the Moose #1367 and Eagles Aerie 824. She was a member of Greenwood United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Underwood is preceded in death by her husband Robert, parents, and brothers James and William.
Mrs. Underwood is survived by her brother, Delbert T. Lambert (Sue) of Frederick County, VA. Children Cynthia Seamans (Bruce) of Norfolk, VA, Cheryl Farris (Jeffrey) of Frederick Co, VA, Robert A. Underwood Jr. (Sarah) of Pine Grove, VA, Lisa Janson of Palmyra, VA, and Lori Willis (David) of Montpelier, VA. 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 1:00pm at Ebenezer Cemetery, 20421 Airmont Road, Bluemont, VA 20135 with Rev. Keiko Foster officiating. Pall bearers will be Aaron Farris, Robert Willis, Jason Willis, Kevin Willis, Ian Seamans, and Ryan Janson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Greenwood United Methodist Church.
