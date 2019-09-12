Everett "Fozie" Leroy Caton

Everett “Fonzie” Leroy Caton
Everett “Fonzie” Leroy Caton, 76, of Clearbrook, VA. passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019.
Born on September 9, 1943 in Berkeley County. He was the son of the late Robert Leroy Caton and Gertie Selina Palmer Caton.
Everett retired from Crown Cork & Seal after 30 years of service. He was a member of the Moose Lodge in Charles Town. He enjoyed car shows, collecting antique cars and motorcycles and he loved his dogs.
He is survived by his wife, who he married in 2013, Rose Marie Carter Kirby; one son, Randy Leroy Caton and significant other Melissa Miller; one daughter, Carla Caton O’Neal and husband Michael; one step daughter, Tina Marie Kirby; nine grandchildren, Randi Leigh, Beau, Payton, Brandon, Mikie, Trey, Tanner, Kirby Rose, Freya Rose. And family friend Chris Powen.
Family will receive friends on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home South Berkeley Chapel in Inwood.
Service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home South Berkeley Chapel in Inwood with Paster Hank Caton officiating. Interment will be private.
Online condolences maybe offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
