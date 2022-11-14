Everette “Wayne” Jenkins
Everette “Wayne” Jenkins, 70, of Winchester, passed away surrounded by his immediate family on November 6, 2022. Music was an essential part of who Wayne was, and we hope he enjoys spending forever with his idols that have gone before him.
Born on October 24, 1952, in Bourne, Massachusetts to Harry and Linda Jenkins. Wayne worked numerous years at General Electric before an injury forced him to take disability. He was an avid record collector and enjoyed all kinds of music, though locally, probably remembered for his love of COWJAZZ. Along with music Wayne was fond of traveling, history, and collecting.
Wayne leaves behind his beloved sister, Pamela Plauger (Adam, his partner in crime), and three children, Jody Fricke (Greg), Jeremiah Jenkins (Sarah), and Dana Taylor (Gary Finniff). He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Alyssa Fricke, Lucas & Meredith Jenkins, Danica, Duncan, & Declan Finniff, and his two nephews Kyle & Dylan Plauger. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son Joshua Jenkins.
His children and family look forward to meeting all who remember Wayne at a celebration of life to be announced later.
Memorial contributions in his name can be made to the Winchester SPCA.
