F. Randolph DiPrisco
F Randolph DiPrisco, age 77, of Syracuse, Indiana, passed away on May 2, 2023, in Houston, Texas, after a long battle with cancer.
He was born July 8, 1945, in Stamford, Connecticut, to Felix and Hathaway (Fant) DiPrisco. Randy, as he was known, grew up in Winchester Virginia. He graduated from Handley High School in the class of 1963. He furthered his education earning a bachelor's degree from Hampden Sydney in 1967 and a master's degree from Indiana Wesleyan.
Randy joined Ford Motor company in 1968 as a zone sales manager and left after 20 years as a department head.
While living in New Orleans, Randy was actively involved in the Sports Car Club of America, becoming president of the Delta Region of the SCCA. He enjoyed competing in autocross sports events in LA and Mississippi.
In1988 Randy began his career in the recreational vehicle industry as the regional sales manager and eventually joined Forest River where he worked for 9 years. During this time, Randy was active in the Corvette Club of Ft. Wayne and the Porsche Club of America.
Randy’s favorite pastimes included participation in autocross track day events, spending time on his boat on Lake Wawasee, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Randy is survived by his twin children, Jennifer DiPrisco Stafford of Friendswood, Texas, and Daniel Randolph DiPrisco of Houston, Texas; his companion, Judy Wolfe of Syracuse, Indiana; his sister, Donna Tarleton of Asheville, North Carolina, and four grandchildren. Randy was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to texaschildrens.org
The funeral will be held at Jones Funeral Home, 228 S. Pleasant Valley Rd., Winchester, VA 22601 on 5/15/2023 at 10am. Randy will be laid to rest in Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
