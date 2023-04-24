Faith Mauerman DeWarf
Faith Mauerman DeWarf, 74, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away April 16, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Faith was born in St. Louis, Missouri, to the late Bernice and George Stief on July 24, 1948. She graduated from Berkeley High School, earned a state processing certificate at Country Day Technical School, and continued her education by taking computer classes throughout the years.
While residing in Missouri she worked in data processing at the Automobile Club of Missouri, Ralston Purina, Tiffany Industries, and LionMark Industries. After moving to Virginia, she was the secretary for the Winchester Fire Department and retired as the Human Resources Director at Lord Fairfax Community College in 2003.
She married Henry "Ray" DeWarf May 25, 1968, and lived in Rothwestern, Germany, their first year of marriage while Ray served in the Army.
Faith was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.
Her passion was always her family and she loved them dearly.
Faith's second passion was to travel, and this led her to many adventures in places such as Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Hawaii, New Orleans, New England, Florida, Texas, Las Vegas, Washington, Canada, and Oregon. In total she visited 37 of the 50 states.
Faith is survived by her husband of nearly 55 years, Ray; daughter, Dawn Thornburg and her husband Donald; son, David DeWarf and his wife Katie; granddaughter, Faith Christine; grandsons, Robert Anthony, Tyler Tegun, Zane Parker, Nicholas Gabriel;l great-grandsons, Gavin, Waylon and Rashaan, many extended family and friends.
Faith was preceded in death by her parents, Bernice and George; brother, George Robert Stief and his wife Sue; sister, Judith Ann Branzovich and her husband Stephen brother, David Eugene Stief and his wife Mary Louise, and sister Beverly Brandt.
In lieu of flowers a memorial donation may be made to the organization of your choice.
Cremation services were respectfully provided by Direct Cremation Services of Virginia.
