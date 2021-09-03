Father Maurice
Father Maurice, 85, of Holy Cross Abbey, Berryville, Virginia, died Tuesday, August 24, 2021.
He was born October 25, 1935 in Lancaster, Ohio, son of the late Ralph W. Flood and Mary Lucile Aneshabley Flood.
He was a priest and a beloved resident and member of Holy Cross Abbey.
Surviving is his sister, Sue Fox; and two nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers.
A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated privately at Holy Cross Abbey, Berryville.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
